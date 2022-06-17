ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Amed Rosario: Plates pair, adds steal in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Rockies. Rosario contributed an...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Moves up to majors

The Rockies recalled Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Montero joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for reliever Chad Smith, who was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday after the Rockies needed to reduce their pitching staff to 13 men to begin the week. While he's up in the big leagues, the righty-hitting Montero is expected to serve as a reserve utility man, with most of his starts likely to come against left-handed pitching.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Nick Sandlin: Moves to minors

The Guardians optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Cleveland's pitching staff now sits at 12 men -- one below the maximum amount imposed by MLB -- but Sandlin was sent to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Aaron Civale (thigh), who is on track to come off the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Minnesota. Sandlin had appeared in 19 games out of the Cleveland bullpen this season, compiling a 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB across 18.2 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Two-run homer in win

Nola went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Nola sent Luke Voit home on a two-run shot in the eighth inning, but the Padres were two far behind and ended up with the loss. The home run was Nola's second of the year and his first since April 11. Perhaps things are turning around for the catcher as he is on a five-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average from .219 to .229 during that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receives first MLB call-up

The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Recalled from Triple-A

Raley was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley is set to make his season debut with the Rays after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll fill one of the roster spots that were left when Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has produced a .299/.374/.575 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen based over 87 at-bats with Durham this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab assignment likely

Grandal (back) progressed substantially over the weekend, but is expected to go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Grandal stayed in Chicago for the team's weekend series at Houston to receive treatment. General manager Rick Hahn was positive when...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Rockies#Rbi
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees notch 50th win of season, become seventh-fastest club to reach milestone, matching '98 club's feat

The Yankees lost on Sunday, breaking a nine-game winning streak. Monday, they got right back in the W column, taking down the Rays, 4-2, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was almost a history-maker on an individual performance basis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole had a no-hitter going through seven innings. He was dominant throughout, striking out 12 in his 7 1/3 innings of work. He was charged with one run allowed, as the runner he left on base came around to score.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's James Norwood: Moved off 40-man roster

The Red Sox designated Norwood for assignment Monday. Just two days after the Red Sox acquired him from the Phillies, Norwood will move off Boston's 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. The Red Sox called up second baseman Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester to replace Norwood on the 26-man active roster.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Used in eighth inning

Graveman allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn his 13th hold of the season Monday against the Blue Jays. Manager Tony La Russa indicated that Graveman would be the preferred closer while Liam Hendriks (forearm) was sidelined. However, Graveman instead entered the game in the eighth inning to face the middle of the Toronto lineup. He allowed only a single and has surrendered only one earned run across seven June appearances. Joe Kelly earned the save Monday, though it's possible that Graveman was utilized in the highest-leverage situation Monday, and that he will still see save opportunities in the future.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out

Garcia (side) remains on the bench Monday against Toronto. Garcia will sit for the third straight game as he deals with left side discomfort. He was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, so he'll likely be available again if needed Monday. Josh Harrison starts at second base in his absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Dealing with setback

Dickerson is experiencing renewed soreness in his strained left calf, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but the recurring soreness in his calf kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Goold reports that the outfielder will try to resume his rehab Tuesday, but he'll likely need multiple appearances to prove his health and get his timing back at the plate. As such, it seems unlikely he'll be back during the upcoming four-game road series versus the Brewers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy