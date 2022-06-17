Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the week of June 13. Bills covered everything from allowing 17-year-old wait staff to sell and serve alcohol (House Bill 4232) to updating Michigan's high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course as a first for the state (House Bill 5190).
MECOSTA COUNTY — While the state has lifted the ban on poultry shows in the state of Michigan, obstacles remain for poultry to have shown at this year’s fair. Most notably, the lack of available Pullorum tests. On June 11, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top court declared Tuesday that the state constitution doesn't prohibit partisan gerrymandering, prompting one dissenting justice to accuse the majority of ignoring a “full-scale assault on democracy" from a Republican congressional redistricting law. The state Supreme Court issued the opinion explaining its 4-3...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained, authorities said. More than 300 firefighters were working the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities said the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday.
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report from the University of Hawaii provides a comprehensive look at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Hawaii residents with their jobs, ability to buy food, their mental well-being and how vaccination status played a factor. “Health Effects and Views of COVID-19 in Hawaii,” the...
MANISTEE COUNTY — For many northern Michigan households, indoor temperatures are dependent on how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood in stock can be essential for lower income families in winter. That’s why FiveCAP, Inc. is offering deliverable fuel assistance in Manistee, Mason, Lake and...
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner in Alabama will be held this week, the church's pastor said Monday. Services for Walter Bartlett Rainey, Sarah Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where the three church members were fatally shot Thursday night, the Rev. John Burruss wrote in a post on the church's website.
