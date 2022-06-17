Official Competition Review

Fans of the Image Comics series Radiant Black were given a very special treat in issue #15 of the explosive superhero series. A hidden QR code leads readers to the ultimate Easter egg, a fully animated short film called "Versus." Directed by Radiant Black writer/co-creator Kyle Higgins, animated by Tiger Animation, and featuring Batman Beyond's Will Friedle as the voice of Radiant Black himself, this new short gives us a taste of what the comic could look like as an animated series. If you're curious to see how the series makes the jump from page to screen, check out "Versus" for yourself. And be sure to check out Radiant Black #15 for the full story on our hero's time travel-fueled battle with Blaze.

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO