ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Official Competition Review

By Tara Bennett
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Competition will debut in theaters on June 21, 2022, and on demand on Aug. 2. Official Competition asks if you exist so far within the stratosphere of your own rarefied bubble, is there any hope of seeing your own excess? Writer/directors Gastón Duprat & Mariano Cohn train their lens and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

LEGO Con 2022: The Biggest Announcements and Reveals

On Saturday, June 18, the LEGO Group streamed its second annual LEGO CON, hosted by Vick Hope, Joel McHale, and Melvin Odoom. Special guests included Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter franchise) and Angus MacLane, the director behind the new Pixar film Lightyear. The event lasted two hours...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Iván Torres
IGN

Dark Ride: Skybound's New Horror Comic Reunites the Minds Behind Birthright

Birthright is widely regarded as one of the best comics released through Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. Fans of that series have plenty of reason to be excited by Skybound's latest announcement. Writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrei Bressan and colorist Adriano Lucas are reuniting for a new horror series called Dark Ride.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Radiant Black: Will Friedle Voices Image Comics Superhero In Animated Short 'Versus'

Fans of the Image Comics series Radiant Black were given a very special treat in issue #15 of the explosive superhero series. A hidden QR code leads readers to the ultimate Easter egg, a fully animated short film called "Versus." Directed by Radiant Black writer/co-creator Kyle Higgins, animated by Tiger Animation, and featuring Batman Beyond's Will Friedle as the voice of Radiant Black himself, this new short gives us a taste of what the comic could look like as an animated series. If you're curious to see how the series makes the jump from page to screen, check out "Versus" for yourself. And be sure to check out Radiant Black #15 for the full story on our hero's time travel-fueled battle with Blaze.
COMICS
IGN

The Boys’ Next Episode Is ‘Herogasm’ Which Features a Superhero-Orgy

Things are about to turn on its head in Season 3 of The Boys, as the hit Amazon Prime Video series will debut the long-awaited Herogasm episode this Friday. Prior to the release of Season 3, the showrunners had confirmed that the live-action show will adapt the infamous six issue comic book mini-series of the same name. The miniseries, which was written by The Boys creator Garth Ennis has earned rave reviews for its shocking content, when it released in 2009.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Competition#Gast N Duprat Mariano
IGN

Kristen Bell On Frozen 3: 'What Are We Waiting For?'

Queen Anna of Arendelle herself (Kristen Bell) took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to tease the possibility of a sequel to Disney's Frozen II on Monday night. "I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it. Let’s do it," Bell said.
MOVIES
IGN

So Vam - Official Trailer

Kurt is an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen. When he is kidnapped by a predatory old vampire and killed, he is rescued just in time to be resurrected by a gang of rebellious vampires who feed on bigots and abusers. The film stars Xai, Grace Hyland, Chris Asimos (Danger 5, Welfare), and Benjamin Putnam, aka BenDeLaCreme (RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars). Mutiny Pictures will release the Australian queer horror/drama So Vam, which was produced and directed by 17-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay. The film was co-written by Benjamin Pahl Robinson and Alice Maio Mackay. Mutiny Pictures acquired the film out of the 2021 Salem Horror Fest.
MOVIES
IGN

Minions: The Rise of Gru - Official 'The Minions Try To Break a Board With Their Hands' Clip

Watch as the Minions struggle to break a board in this new scene from Minions: The Rise of Gru. The new animated film features the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Alan Arkin, RZA, Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, Pierre Coffin, and Julie Andrews. Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters on July 1, 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power Will Have Female Orcs

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be a fresh canvas for the series, offering fans a glimpse of Tolkien's mythical Second Age for the first time. In so doing, Amazon is taking the time to rethink many of the familiar elements from Tolkien's world, including Orcs. In...
TV SERIES
IGN

Kraven The Hunter Is 'Shot Entirely on Location' Says Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has confirmed that Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie was shot entirely on location, making it quite different to other Marvel films that have come before it. According to Variety, Taylor-Johnson made an appearance during Sony's presentation at the CineEurope conference, where he touched on his experience filming Kraven the Hunter. The MCU veteran stars as the title character in the movie and has been kept busy with his production schedule, as he revealed that Kraven had been "shot entirely on location."
MOVIES
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Teases a Huge Finale

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 has landed, and it teases an absolutely huge season finale with monsters, explosions, and Eddie playing guitar right in the middle of the Upside Down. And, of course, it’s all scored by an epic rendition of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Lightyear Director Wouldn't Recommend Making Spin-Offs To New Filmmakers: 'It's So, So Hard'

Lightyear director Angus MacLane has experience working on Pixar sequels and spinoffs, but they're not projects he would recommend to new filmmakers. In an interview with GameSpot, MacLane shared a little bit of insight into the creative process and development of movies like Lightyear and Finding Dory, highlighting the challenges that a filmmaker faces when lifting a pre-existing character from one film or franchise and dropping them into their own standalone movie or an origin-style spinoff.
MOVIES
IGN

Lightyear Had a Less than Stellar Box Office Debut and It Failed to Take Down Jurassic World: Dominion

Lightyear had a less than stellar domestic weekend box office debut with $51 million in ticket sales, a number that wasn't even enough to take down Jurassic World: Dominion. As reported by Variety, Lightyear, which had a production budget of $200 million before marketing, was expected to earn at least $70 million in its first weekend in North America. Instead, its $51 million underwhelmed and placed it in second place behind Jurassic World: Dominion's $58.6 million.
MOVIES
IGN

Top 10 Independent Movies of All Time | A CineFix Movie List

It's harder than you might think to pin down what it means to be an independent film. Is a true Indie one that's made without money from the studios? If that's the case then Terminator 2 and The Fellowship of the Ring are "indies" and Rushmore and Mean Streets are not. We're digging in to some of the best indies in cinema history to find out exactly what defines independent cinema and there are at least (even though we're sure there are more) 10 categories worth of defining traits, so here are our picks for the 10 best indies of all time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy