Official Competition Review

Kurt is an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen. When he is kidnapped by a predatory old vampire and killed, he is rescued just in time to be resurrected by a gang of rebellious vampires who feed on bigots and abusers. The film stars Xai, Grace Hyland, Chris Asimos (Danger 5, Welfare), and Benjamin Putnam, aka BenDeLaCreme (RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars). Mutiny Pictures will release the Australian queer horror/drama So Vam, which was produced and directed by 17-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay. The film was co-written by Benjamin Pahl Robinson and Alice Maio Mackay. Mutiny Pictures acquired the film out of the 2021 Salem Horror Fest.
Comments / 0