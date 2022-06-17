ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic infants with two copies of SMN2 at risk for spinal muscular atrophy type 1: the Phase III SPR1NT trial

By Kevin A. Strauss
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPR1NT (NCT03505099) was a Phase III, multicenter, single-arm study to investigate the efficacy and safety of onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic children with biallelic SMN1 mutations treated at â‰¤6 weeks of life. Here, we report final results for 14 children with two copies of SMN2, expected to develop spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)...

www.nature.com

SCIENCE

