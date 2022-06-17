Ontario Police Report

A La Crosse motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday on Highway 33, northwest of Cashton, near Nebraska Avenue in the town of Portland. Just after 7 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of the accident. During the initial investigation, deputies determined that James Misch, 70, was traveling west on Highway 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle, a 2015 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected. As a result of injuries suffered during the crash, Misch was pronounced dead at the scene.

CASHTON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO