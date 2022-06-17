ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Humane Society With Our Pet of the Week

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater...

www.wdtn.com

indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Keep the Kids Learning All Summer Long!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Marcie from Sylvan Learning Center says just because school is out doesn’t mean the kiddos can’t learn! Make sure your students maintain their knowledge from the past school year with these tips.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location today. The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Dayton’s first food hall is nearing completion in the historic Wright-Dunbar District and a bar will be the centerpiece connecting all six independent businesses. “Having a food hall with food is normal. Having a centralized bar that you can order at the same time as your food is very unique,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “We’re excited about that.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Premier Health celebrates Father’s Day with orthopedic surgeon team

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In honor of Father’s Day, a pair of orthopedic surgeons has become the talk of the town. Dr. Jennifer Jerele and Dr. Don Delcamp have started a tradition in their family, becoming orthopedic surgeons. “Initially I didn’t think I wanted to be a surgeon but came back and shadowed my dad after […]
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Local woman turns lifelong illness into a way to bless others

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You’re invited to a "Night of Chocolate" to support those living with multiple sclerosis. It’s all part of an organization called MSMI, or the MS Motivational Institute. Each year, the group hosts a fundraiser to provide all kinds of free services to those living...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bar & Bistro at Top of the Market a welcome addition to Dayton’s dining scene

Last year a somewhat quiet dining and event rental spot downtown started to make major changes both to the menu items and ambience it was offering up. Top of the Market, which is housed in a 106-year-old converted freight depot that was originally part of Webster Station, has quickly become a go-to dining location thanks to the vision and work of Director John Capobianco, who was brought in by owner Sandy Mendelson in 2021 to help raise the bar on what could be done with the space and the food.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniting a community of cyclists

SIDNEY — The heatwave ebbed away over the weekend, just in time for cyclists to ride into Sidney for the Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure. “When you talk to the riders, they are just all excited and tickled to be back. Everybody’s really excited, and we’re concentrated on providing a good experience for the riders that show,” GOBA Chairman Jeff Stephens said. “The host towns are just fantastic and they’ve put together a great set of activities and attractions, and local volunteer groups and small organizations are coming forward. All the surrounding small towns we go through are hosting lunch stops, so everybody is just back to normal and excited to have our riders here, and our riders are excited to have a more normal experience.”
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Furniture store to have pop-up location at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Morris Clearance and Closeouts is the newest store to have a pop-up location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The furniture store is running a $5 million furniture and mattress sell off in the former Elder Beerman space for a limited time. “The town center looks forward to welcoming guests...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society will host the fifth Annual Tawawa Park Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Committee chairs Chris and Dianne Wooddell have been working all year long inviting car enthusiasts from all over the state of Ohio to come and enjoy the beauty of Tawawa Park. This year the gates will open at 10 a.m. and the car show will run from noon until 4 p.m. The park offers plenty of shady parking and a playground for the children. Food and cold drinks will be available throughout the event.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Carlisle butterfly house to reopen Monday

The Meadow View Grower’s Butterfly and Monarch Habitat in New Carlisle will reopen for its sixth year on Monday. At the reopening, which is also the start of National Pollinator Week, a majority of the butterflies will still be in caterpillar form. They will grow and populate the house until the butterflies are released in September.
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WDTN

Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH

