WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A black bear in East Tennessee who had a plastic container stuck on its head for at least a week was rescued Monday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the bear was first spotted on June 13 in Wears Valley. Agents partnered with the Appalachian Bear Rescue group to surveillance the area in an attempt to help the bear.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO