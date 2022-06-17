ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Roadwork on I-695 in eastern Baltimore County to require overnight lane closures

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project next week to improve traction on the driving surface of the inner and outer loops of I-695 in the vicinity of Chesaco Avenue in eastern Baltimore County.

Work will include texturizing .35 miles of the asphalt pavement and replacing reflective pavement markings as needed.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, and continuing for about two weeks, single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-695 at Chesaco Avenue will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

The contractor, Allan Myers – MD Inc., of Fallston, and its subcontractor, Skidabrader Group of Ft. Worth, Texas, will use temporary signs, electronic arrow boards and barrels to alert and guide motorists through the work zone.

