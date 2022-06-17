ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, WI

Wilton Public Library will have music and movies in the park

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 4 days ago

Reminder: on Friday, June 17, the Wilton Public...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Clinton MLK Committee holds annual Juneteenth celebration

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Martin Luther King. Jr. Committee held its annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 19 at the Clinton Bandshell in Riverview Park. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 that the last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned from Union soldiers that they were free, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Wilton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#County Line#Performance Info#The Wilton Public Library
97X

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
WQAD

Buffalo Bill's family reunites near cowboy legend's birthplace

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Descendants of the great American showman "Buffalo Bill Cody" have flocked to the small town of LeClaire, Iowa to meet and greet with fellow relatives of the Western superstar for their bi-annual family reunion. The celebration for this year started on Thursday and will last...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WQAD

Potential employees can enjoy food trucks at IowaWORKS job fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Prospective employees visiting IowaWORKS's weekly hiring event on Monday will have an extra bonus available to them. On June 20, guest food trucks will be visiting the job fair's parking lot, offering food and even job opportunities to hopefuls. The fair lasts from 10 a.m. to...
FOOD & DRINKS
KWQC

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
BETTENDORF, IA
iheart.com

No One Hurt After Cedar Rapids House Fire

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- No one is hurt, but two people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon house fire. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says it received reports of the fire around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at a home at 1802 Hoover Trail SW. The homeowners were not home at the time, but two animals were rescued.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hot temperatures and storm chances return Tuesday

Dangerous heat with heat indices over 100 will return Tuesday, and with the high hear and humidity, thunderstorms will also be possible as a cold front pushes in late in the day. The best chance for a strong storm or two will be along and southeast of a line from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy