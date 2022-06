Less than a week after she announced her first album in nearly half a decade, Beyoncé is back with her first offering from her new era and it's a bop. The first single off her forthcoming album, Renaissance, Beyoncé returned today with "Break My Soul" and it's quickly making its way to the top of the charts as an early contender for song of the summer. An upbeat 90s vocal house tune about quitting your job, "Break My Soul" features a bouncy bassline reminiscent of Robin S' classic "Show Me Love" (both songwriters, Allen George and Fred McFarlane, of the original hit are credited on the track) and samples Big Freedia's "Explode" for a verse and the intro.

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO