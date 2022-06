Terrence Trammell is one of the most decorated student-athletes in the history of the University of South Carolina’s Track and Field program. He is a 13-time All-American and 1999 SEC Athlete of the Year. Bro. Trammell competed professionally for 15 years after his college career, before retiring in 2014. He rose to prominence while still in high school, with an upset win in the 110m hurdles at the 1997 USATF Junior Championships signaled the start of a long career at the elite level for two-time Olympian Terrence Trammell that would produce multiple medals across indoor and outdoor championship events. He met with Atlanta Daily World’s Mark Hayes at Centennial Park to talk about his career and his induction into the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO