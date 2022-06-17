ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Van collides with lumber delivery truck in Southington

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
 4 days ago

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A van collided with a lumber delivery truck in Southington on Friday afternoon.

It happened on US-422.

‘Anchorman’ actor and comedian stopped for OVI in Ohio

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, a van heading north tried to cross over Route 422 and ran into the lumber delivery truck.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was moving slowly in the area of the crash while it was being cleaned up.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.

