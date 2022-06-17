ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Identities released in deputy-involved shooting near Oconto on US 41

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the critical incident that occurred on US 41 near Oconto on June 8. Around 2:40 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. Ten minutes later, an Oconto...

www.wearegreenbay.com

