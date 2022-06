The Dallas Mavericks just traded away Luka Doncic’s soul brother Boban Marjanovic, but they could be doing something else to make it up to Doncic. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Mavs will explore the possibility of signing veteran guard Goran Dragic this summer. Dragic is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO