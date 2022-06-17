ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LA Star Trolls the Boston Celtics

By Adam Salcido
 4 days ago

One Hall of Famer had a bit of fun at Boston's expense.

While the Lakers missed this year’s playoffs, there were still plenty of stars and competitive teams to watch on screen, especially when it came to the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry and the Warriors were in search of their fourth title in the past 8 years while Boston was in search of their first since 2008.

With a 2-1 series lead the Celtics looked to have the upper hand, yet they let that slip away as the Warriors bounced back to turn the series upside-down with a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors only needed one more win before they can claim themselves as champions, but with the series shifting back to Boston, talk began to surface about a possible Game 7.

Closing out a series in TD Garden is a tall task to complete. In fact, the last time a team secured an NBA title on Boston’s home court was way back in 1985 when the Lakers took home their 9th Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, the Golden State Warriors were able to accomplish the feat for themselves as they took down the Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Former Laker All-Star and Hall of Famer James Worthy knows a thing or two about winning a championship, especially one against the Boston Celtics on their turf. The 61-year-old spent his entire 12-year career with the Lakers and was a key part of the three Lakers championship teams (1985,1987, and 1988). With Golden State’s prevailing win, Worthy took to Twitter to troll the Celtics for losing the series and blowing a 2-1 lead.

The basketball star now turned commentator, also used the moment to congratulate the Warriors on winning the NBA Finals while also calling out former rival Cedric Maxwell who was a part of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry along with Worthy.

