Action Drug Rehab Hour – Loaded With Fentanyl – June 20, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest, Robby Robinson on drug interventions. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby on the topic of drugs such as fentanyl, and how to help people with drug problems. Cary and Robby bring in a couple that is battling their addiction to fentanyl. The couple tell their story as they prepare for rehab.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO