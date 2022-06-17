ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Reveals Which Album Cover She's 'Ashamed' Of

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evq5n_0gE8KDzR00
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared she felt "ashamed of" a particular album cover. During her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter 's roundtable discussion with comedic actresses in television, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed her feelings about it .

"I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it," she said during the discussion. "I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

While Selena didn't name a specific album, based on her four album covers, it's likely that she was referring to Revival . The 2015 black and white album photo features the singer naked but posed strategically to keep herself covered. She went on to explain, "I'm not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."

This isn't the first time Selena has spoken out about the Revival album cover, according to E News! In a 2020 interview with Allure , she first revealed regret when it came to decisions she made in the early years of her career post-Disney . "I just did things that weren't really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin...I really don't think I was [that] person."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Cover#White Album#Television#The Hollywood Reporter
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy