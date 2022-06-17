Selena Gomez Reveals Which Album Cover She's 'Ashamed' Of

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared she felt "ashamed of" a particular album cover. During her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter 's roundtable discussion with comedic actresses in television, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed her feelings about it .

"I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it," she said during the discussion. "I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

While Selena didn't name a specific album, based on her four album covers, it's likely that she was referring to Revival . The 2015 black and white album photo features the singer naked but posed strategically to keep herself covered. She went on to explain, "I'm not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."

This isn't the first time Selena has spoken out about the Revival album cover, according to E News! In a 2020 interview with Allure , she first revealed regret when it came to decisions she made in the early years of her career post-Disney . "I just did things that weren't really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin...I really don't think I was [that] person."