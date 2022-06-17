ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

PG&E expands instant blackout program for 2022 as wildfire risks loom in California

By Dale Kasler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P12yA_0gE8Jj4m00

If you live in wildfire country and get your electricity from PG&E Corp., brace yourself for blackouts this summer.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Friday’s it’s ramped up the sensitivity on more than 1,000 circuit breakers for wildfire season in an effort to reduce fire risks.

It’s the second summer for PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings Program, which was rushed into effect after the utility’s equipment sparked the Dixie Fire last July. The settings automatically shut off power to an area whenever PG&E equipment comes into contact with something that could trigger a wildfire: an animal, a tree branch or anything else suspicious.

Last year the enhanced settings triggered more than 600 instant blackouts, often for hours at a time, angering residents, elected officials and the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E officials said the program prevented wildfires and would be expanded this year to take in a wider swath of the utility’s territory.

More than five times as many circuits are now affected compared to last year. Roughly 3 million Californians — about one in five customers — live in areas covered by the program.

At the same time, the company said it had fine-tuned the program for this wildfire season so the blackouts would affect fewer households and power would be restored more quickly.

“When we stop ignitions, we stop wildfires,” said Mark Quinlan, the utility’s vice president of transmission and distribution operations. “Rest assured that we work every day to prevent outages and to expedite restoration if they do happen.”

The blackouts are different from PG&E’s “public safety power outages,” which the utility imposes when dry winds and other weather conditions intensify wildfire risks. Those outages generally take in a much wider territory and can last a day or more — but customers are typically given a 48-hour advance warning. The public safety blackouts have proven controversial as well — particularly in October 2019, when fierce Diablo winds prompted multiple, massive outages across much of Northern California and still failed to prevent the Kincade Fire. That fire prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 residents of Sonoma County.

PG&E remains under intense pressure to eliminate wildfires. A string of massive fires linked to the utility, capped by the catastrophic Camp Fire in Butte County in 2018, drove PG&E into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 but has continued to struggle with wildfires.

It cut a deal with district attorneys to avoid criminal prosecution in connection with the Dixie Fire — the second largest in modern California history — and the Kincade Fire. It recently pleaded innocent to 31 felony and misdemeanor charges over the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four people in rural Shasta County. The company doesn’t dispute Cal Fire’s conclusion that the utility’s equipment sparked the fire, but PG&E said it didn’t violate any laws.

“We did not commit a crime,” Chief Executive Patti Poppe said at the time.

Comments / 10

SugarNSpice 2.0
4d ago

More ridiculousness from PG&E, but let's keep adding electric vehicles and phones etc and building more housing that sounds like a sound decision.

Reply(3)
20
James Roemhild
3d ago

I'm wondering about the electric car and they what all of us in electrical car were is this power going to come from

Reply
8
nanarue
4d ago

Ok Newsome what now? Where do they charge their cars? Mr. know it all Newso.e.

Reply
12
Related
mymotherlode.com

New Wildfire Prevention Technology Shuts Off Power On Impact

Sonora, CA — Things like tree branches falling into power lines have been the cause of multiple high-profile fires in recent years in California. In response, PG&E has been implementing new technology that will shut off power within one-tenth of a second,when a fault, such as a tree limb coming into contact with a powerline, is detected. PG&E reports that last year, on 170 circuits with the new safety settings enabled, there was an 80% reduction in “reportable ignitions in high fire-threat areas that could result in a wildfire,” compared to the prior three-year average.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California Democrats to investigate cause of high gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Cal Fire#The Blackouts#Wildfire#Loom#Pg E Corp#Pacific Gas#Electric Co#Californians
KTLA

350K California rainbow trout to be euthanized after bacteria outbreak

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kolomkobir.com

Lake Oroville – WorldAtlas

Lake Oroville is a reservoir located in Butte County in the northern portion of the US State of California. The lake is located 8km northeast of Oroville in the western Sierra Nevada Foothills, inside the Lake Oroville State Recreation Area. When full, Lake Oroville stretches for 10 miles. Camping, picnics, bike riding, jogging, sail, and engine boating, water-skiing, and swimming are all available along the lake’s 269km shoreline. Lake Oroville is California’s second-largest reservoir, while the Oroville Dam is the tallest earthen dam in the United States.
OROVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
717
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy