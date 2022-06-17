ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Heat cracks with thunderstorms this evening

By Steve Fundaro
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kovYU_0gE8J2Ou00

The heat & humidity today has increased the threat of thunderstorms this evening – fortunately, this big heat is shortly lived and will not make it to the weekend. In fact, the weekend turns cooler for summer standards!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQcOA_0gE8J2Ou00
A spicy sunrise for a spicy day

Heat index values will be near 100° for the majority of the afternoon – hydrate accordingly and stay cool! We’ll also challenge a record high temperature of 97° set back on this date in 1945.

Fortunately, this heat is short-lived and only confined for the day as a cool front will slide into the region later tonight. Now this boundary, combined with the heat & humidity of the day, will spark showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours – think closer to the dinner/sunset time frame. Some of these will be strong to severe, so be sure to stay weather aware. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain would be the primary threat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WThN5_0gE8J2Ou00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2Egl_0gE8J2Ou00

Behind this boundary comes a refreshing breeze to provide an absolutely splendid weekend’s worth of weather. The breeze will gusts to 20+mph at times both Saturday and Sunday, but it’s pumping in dry air so we’ll ditch the humidity. Highs will hold on either side of 80° with nothing but sunshine, get out and enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoKhr_0gE8J2Ou00
Humidity becomes non-existent this weekend.

We’ll keep this trend going into Monday, but as high pressure builds in across the central U.S. summer time heat will return to Hampton Roads. Temperatures are likely to climb back up near 90° by Tuesday next week, rain chances are set to remain pretty low for the majority of the week as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40O29M_0gE8J2Ou00

Stay hydrated, beat the heat, and keep an eye on the thunderstorms this evening!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#This Heat#Heavy Rain#Blog#Heat Index
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Top 50 Fight It Out on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – A tidal water battle continues on Day 3 of the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes on the James River. Anglers at the top of the leaderboard are working to keep the momentum going, while those further back in the pack are hoping to hook into a big ‘un. It’s been a good morning of eager bass and quick limits for many the pros on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. But the weather has changed again and cooler weather with north winds could shake up the bite on the river.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Augusta Free Press

Abandoned boats: A growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks are bringing back their summer music series after a COVID-19-related hiatus showcasing genres like bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary. Five of the Virginia State Park locations will feature various music throughout the year. This year, the parks music...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Variable speed limit signs along I-95 in Virginia go into use next week

VIRGINIA - In a matter of days, the speed limit along a strip of I-95 Northbound in Virginia will begin changing depending on the flow of traffic. Starting next Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin using variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the highway in Caroline and Spotsylvania Counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine expanded into Valley, Central Virginia

The spotted lanternfly quarantine will be expanded to include the following cities and counties: Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton, Waynesboro, Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockingham, Rockbridge, Shenandoah and Wythe. The expansion of the quarantine will take place in early-July 2022 and the Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market

Move over North Wales estate, Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market. Offered at $39 million, the new build in McLean is $10 million more than the 1700s-era Fauquier estate that topped the list previously. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
MCLEAN, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy