Economy

Black Gen Z VCs are here and swinging for the fences

By Dominic-Madori Davis
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic ensured she had time, and intrigued by the profession, she started teaching herself the trade. She soon realized it was a way to build wealth, and as a young Black woman, it was also a viable career path to which she was never exposed. “This is one...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 1

TechCrunch

TikTok influencer turned biotech founder has marketing down to a science

Anja Health CEO and founder, Kathryn Cross, knows all too well that banking cord blood stem cells can be life. After losing her brother who could not find a donor in time, Cross founded Anja Health with the mission of making storing stem cells accessible to everyone — regardless of race, socioeconomic status or income. The 23-year-old Tik Tok influencer turned founder is a staunch believer in the power of marketing on social media. In this episode, she walks Darrell and Jordan through how the different social channels can be helpful to founders in different industries and why she thinks every company will have to be its own influencer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Brex CEO Henrique Dubugras will share his company’s founding story at TechCrunch Disrupt

When it comes to startup founder stories, you’d be hard-pressed to find one as compelling as Henrique Dubugras, founder and co-CEO of Brex, a financial services company. He learned to code at age 12 and started his first fintech at age 16. Three years later, he sold that company, went to Stanford, founded Brex and joined the Y Combinator Winter 2017 cohort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
#Gen Z#Vcs#Spelman College#Racism#Techcrunch#Stanford
TechCrunch

Bill Gates doesn’t know how Elon Musk finds the time and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast our host, I talk with Bill Gates (yes, that Bill Gates) about whether we can still avoid climate disaster, the importance of crypto, and Elon Musk’s time management and social media skills. That conversation is an edited version of the full chat (which you can view here if you’re a TechCrunch+ member) that went down earlier this week at the TC Sessions: Climate event in Berkeley. I also talks with TC writer Ingrid Owen about Spotify’s acquisition of the Voice AI startup Sonatic. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
BERKELEY, CA
TechCrunch

India’s CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”. The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

An Apple store in Maryland makes history by forming the company’s first recognized union

This historic victory comes after concentrated efforts from Apple to discourage its retail workers from unionizing. Last month, the trillion-dollar company’s vice president of people and retail Deirdre O’Brien sent a video to 58,000 retail staff warning them about the perceived drawbacks of unionizing. O’Brien reiterated anti-union talking points, stating that it would be more difficult to enact change in stores with a union standing between Apple and employees — but workers don’t think that meaningful change is possible without having a formally recognized bargaining unit.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TechCrunch

Can we trust capitalism to solve climate change?

Your answer may change depending on what side of the bed you wake up on any given morning and whether you believe Amazon is currently trying to quash a grassroots workers movement. Some have a more positive perspective, at least when it comes to climate-related matters. On TechCrunch’s Found podcast,...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Echobot and Leadfeeder merge, raise $190M in Euro sales tech consolidation play

Together the companies have some 8,500 customers, with an emphasis on working with companies in Europe. Leadfeeder focuses on providing tools to help companies understand who is coming to look at their tech on the web to provide better insights into who to target for sales and marketing opportunities. Echobot, meanwhile, is another company building tools to source B2B sales leads and better target teams’ sales efforts. In a sea of other companies building sales intelligence tech, it claims to be the most GDPR-compliant of them on the market today.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

10 tips for running effective board meetings

I quickly realized that the makeup of a board, as well as what’s required of its members, is vastly different at an early-stage startup than what I’d experienced when I was reporting to the board of a public company. My formative experience with board meetings was as a...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Twitter is bringing back its long-lost Chirp Developer Conference in November

In subsequent years, Twitter burned developers even more by pulling the rug from under the feet of those building third-party Twitter clients. It then shafted its own partners who had agreements to resell Twitter’s firehose data — the unfiltered, full stream of tweets and their metadata — after Twitter’s 2014 acquisition of the partners’ competitor Gnip.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

UK scaleups should HMRC-proof their business plans before a slow, hot summer

That said, KPMG’s latest venture capital report reveals a rich environment for British startups to succeed. Scaleups raised over £6.9 billion between January and March alone. Competition will be hot. In response to this new environment, founders should do everything they can to make investment decisions easier for...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Deno raises $21M to launch a fully managed runtime service

Deno is a runtime for JavaScript, TypeScript and WebAssembly based on the Rust programming language and the V8 JavaScript engine initially developed for Google Chrome and Chromium web browsers. Co-created by Dahl, who also created Node.js, Deno aims to provide a “productive” and secure scripting environment that can be used to manage servers, perform scientific computations, and more.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The fintech funding market is not dead

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, boldest and baddest technology news. This is our Monday show, coming to you this week on a Tuesday as, hey, yesterday was a holiday for many American workers, in honor of Juneteenth. So, we’re doing our weekly kickoff one day later than usual. Here’s what we got into:
MARKETS
Variety

The ‘Halo’ Effect: Paramount+ Series Brings Global Audience to Streamer

Click here to read the full article. “Halo” is a hit built for the future of TV. The Paramount+ drama-fantasy series based on the enduring video game franchise has done its job domestically for the streamer: It ranks No. 2 to “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as the streamer’s most-watched original series on Paramount+, and it fueled sign-up activity for weeks around its March 24 debut. But Paramount Global’s real payoff for investing nearly $10 million an episode on the series is just starting. Halo, a Microsoft-owned franchise with 21 years and counting of storytelling history, has been a cornerstone of the international rollout...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Amazon extends its quantum efforts with a focus on networking

In recent years, Amazon and its AWS cloud computing unit made a number of major investments in quantum computing. With Amazon Braket, the company offers developers access to quantum computers from the likes of IonQ, Oxford Quantum Circuits, Rigetti and D-Wave, as well as other software tools and simulators. In addition to that, the company is also already running two more research-centric efforts: the AWS Center for Quantum Computing in Pasadena, California, which focuses on basic science like building better qubits and error correction algorithms, and the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab, which puts an emphasis on helping enterprises prepare for the future of quantum computing.
PASADENA, CA

