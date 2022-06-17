ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Trooper hit worker on Route 58 in Suffolk, police say

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper in an unmarked vehicle struck a worker on eastbound Route 58 in Suffolk on Friday morning, police say.

In a press release, VSP spokeswoman Sergeant Michelle Anaya said it happened around 7:13 a.m. at Wilroy Road.

Anaya says the male worker was setting up signage for upcoming work around the road, when he “began walking across Route 58, causing traffic to come to a sudden stop.”

The trooper “braked rapidly and swerved into the median, in an attempt to avoid the other vehicles that had suddenly stopped,” and struck the pedestrian, Anaya said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Anaya did not have additional information but said the crash was still under investigation by the Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction team.

WAVY has reached out to State Police for clarification about how the worker was struck in the median after he was reportedly in the road.

Dale Tann
3d ago

I see troopers texting and driving as much as civilians, it's very dangerous,I've witnessed countless accidents and saw the people involved texting,and up the road a couple of miles they rear ended someone or worse,take it from a tractor trailer driver,we see it ALL!!!

Gambler 85
3d ago

Following a lil close there officer ...I'ma need to see some license and registration

WAVY News 10

Man shot by Portsmouth police Sunday afternoon

Virginia State Police have opened an investigation into the shooting. Booker T Washington High Class of 1972 celebrates …. Newport News Police Chief discusses community-centered …. A look at 2nd District GOP Primary Candidates. Prisoner and family advocate: Mass incarceration …. Virginia moves away from CDC with new COVID-19 quarantine...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
