ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Impractical Jokers’ will appear on Shark Week this year

By Gina Salamone - New York Daily News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kreb3_0gE8IFpJ00

NEW YORK — Messing around with sharks is no joke — but that’s not stopping the stars of “Impractical Jokers” from shooting a show about them.

The Staten Island-bred cast of the truTV hidden camera show — currently consisting of James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano — will be guests on Shark Week for the first time ever this summer.

“The Impractical Jokers have spent a decade attempting to out-dare and humiliate each other and now they’re ready to use their antics for the greater good — shark education,” the Discovery Channel announced this week. “For the first time, these comedians are taking on Shark Week embarking on a hysterical adventure that could only come from the Impractical Jokers.”

The fin-tastic TV event is now in its 34th season, kicking off July 24 on the Discovery Channel and its streaming service, discovery+.

Viewers can expect “bigger sharks, bigger breaches and even bigger findings from the teams of dedicated scientists and researchers in the field” this summer, according to Discovery.

“This year features non-stop action as Shark Week takes viewers to new locations — from the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas to Papau New Guinea,” Discovery adds. “The week spotlights innovative shark technology and research to find breakthrough information on these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns in addition to the findings of a new, undescribed species.”

Shark Week, which usually brings on an assortment of special guests over its multi-night programming, has yet to announce this season’s full lineup.

SHARKFEST

Meanwhile, Sharkfest, National Geographic’s own big fish-filled special, celebrates 10 years this summer and begins on July 10. Running for four weeks with premieres on National Geographic and Disney+ — with content also showing on Hulu, Nat Geo Wild and ABC — Sharkfest is promising “more action-packed shark programming across more platforms than ever before.”

New episodes of “Impractical Jokers” began airing Thursday, the first without Joe Gatto, who announced in December that he was leaving the show after he and his wife decided to “part ways.”

The new “Jokers” installments boast a different special guest in each episode, ranging from Method Man to Colin Jost.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

New on Hulu July 2022

Hulu is serving up a sizzling slate this month! The streamer is getting ready for a July filled with exciting titles, including a couple new films, plenty of exciting series and more. Kicking off July is The Princess, a fairy tale film with a twist starring everyone’s fave teen rom-com queen, Joey King. The actress is stepping out of the kissing booth and into a castle to play the titular royal at the center of the Hulu original film, which follows a young woman who must fight for her independence before she’s forced to marry her evil fiancé. Keep an eye out...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Big D Dating Show Cancelled at TBS, Just Weeks Ahead of Premiere

Click here to read the full article. The Big D now stands for dunzo. TBS‘ new dating competition hosted by Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers has been cancelled, just weeks ahead of its Thursday, July 7 debut — and after promos for it (watch a trailer above) had already begun to air. The news comes on the heels of parent company Warner Discovery reassessing its slate at large, and making some harsh cuts. Most notably, the J.J. Abrams-shephered sci-fi drama Demimonde, which reportedly had a budget in the $200 million range, had the plug pulled on it earlier this month. Regarding...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘The Old Man’ on FX and Hulu?

The Old Man is here to explore the other side of your favorite action heroes: What happens when they get older? That’s one of the central themes of FX’s latest thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man starts as a cat-and-mouse rollercoaster. But the more time it has to evolve, the more it becomes a reflection on the morality of war, the cost of getting older, and what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love. Trust us when we say this is one thriller you won’t...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Joe Gatto
Person
Colin Jost
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
Collider

'Martin: The Reunion' Sets June Premiere on BET+

The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Impractical Jokers#Big Fish#National Geographic#The Discovery Channel
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman To Produce & Star In Amazon Show ‘Holland, Michigan,’ Mimi Cave To Direct

Nicole Kidman kicked off her relationship with Amazon Studios last year with great success. Her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being The Ricardos” nabbed her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama win and a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar. She has “Expats” coming out on Amazon soon, too, based on Janice Y.K. Lee‘s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” which she stars in and co-produces.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Spencer Hudnut Will Remain at the Helm After CBS Studios Deal

SEAL Team’s showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut is deepening his relationship with CBS Studios with a newly inked overall deal. According to Deadline, Hudnut will work exclusively with the studio as SEAL Team enters into its season six filming. The deal comes after the military drama ranked among the most-watched TV dramas on ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ in 2021.
TV SERIES
Popculture

TV Comedy Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

TV viewers can be guaranteed more laughs, because a popular comedy series is coming back for more episodes! The British comedy anthology Inside No. 9 has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. BBC confirmed the Season 8 and Season 9 renewal news on June 1, just after Inside No. 9 aired its Season 7 finale. The two season order will bring fans 12 new episodes, bringing the total episode count of the series up to 43.
TV SERIES
Billboard

Chris Brown & Normani Share a ‘Warm Embrace’ & Intimate Choreography in New Music Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Chris Brown and Normani get extra cozy and steamy in the music video for his latest single “WE (Warm Embrace),” which Brown released Tuesday (June 21). The Arrad-directed visual leads with the R&B superstar falling into a dark-turned-multicolor abyss as a sneak peak of his track “Sleep at Night” soundtracks his dreamy descent. Brown abruptly wakes up, only to find the “Wild Side” singer showing her sultry side in a silk bustier slip dress that sweeps the floor she and Brown waltz on. The two slip out of their titular warm embrace and cool...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Not Okay Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Released by Hulu

Zoey Deutch will play an absolutely terrible person who wanted to get famous at all costs -- and then got what she wanted and figured out what a bad idea that is -- in a new movie from Hulu due out next month. Today, the streamer released the first trailer for Not Okay, which also stars Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien. Directed by Quinn Shepherd, Not Okay follows Danni Sanders (Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and – worst of all – no followers. She fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout, but when a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Gets Hulu Premiere Date – Watch A Scene

Click here to read the full article. 20th Century Studios said today that its animated comedy The Bob’s Burgers Movie will debut on Hulu and HBO Max in the U.S. on July 12, coming to Disney+ under the Star banner in territories including Canada (July 12), European (excluding Poland), the Middle East and Africa (July 13). The film will premiere on Star+ in Latin America on July 20. The studio also today unveiled a scene from the pic, featuring the song “Sunny Side Up Summer,” in support of its release. (Watch the clip below.) Arriving in U.S. theatres on May 27,...
NFL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy