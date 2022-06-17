ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Supreme Court rules state constitution does not protect right to abortion

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
 4 days ago
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state constitution does not protect the right to an abortion, clearing the way for the state's Republican legislative majority to potentially enact stricter abortion...

Barbara Miller
4d ago

That's all fine and well for these states to do away with abortion. Personally I'm not for abortion what I'm against is someone making a law dictating what I can do with my body. Just like the vaccine, it was my body my choice, not someone else's. What I hope is that these states that are outlawing abortion I hope they are planning in advance a state budget that will help with the care of the extra children on their way because they will be arriving whether you like it or not. So I hope the people who are against abortion don't complain when their state taxes go up to help these families.

CBS San Francisco

As gas prices soar, California Assembly launches committee to investigate

SACRAMENTO — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets."Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a bipartisan committee to investigate gas price gouging, with plans to question oil companies, regulators and economists to find out why California's gas prices are consistently the highest in the country.California's gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per...
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would give para-educators full authorization to substitute teach in nearly any classroom. The bill was a potential solution to the teacher shortage that Iowa school districts have faced. In a letter to Secretary of State Paul Pate, Governor Reynolds cited fears that the bill would hurt the ability of Iowa schools to access substitute teachers in the future. She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief be permanent and not temporary.”
