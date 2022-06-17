ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harlan, Letcher, Perry by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

Air Quality Alert issued for Hawkins, Northwest Carter, Southeast Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Southeast Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Tri-Cities area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Air Quality Alert issued for Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Scott; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Tri-Cities area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Air Quality Alert issued for Anderson, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Roane; Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Knoxville area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

