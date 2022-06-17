ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Business Improvement District to host June 28 community engagement session at The Loft at 132

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

The Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District invites you to participate in a Community Engagement Session from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 28 at the Loft at 132, located at 132 Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie.

Pizza from Glass Nickel Pizza in downtown Sun Prairie will be provided.

The Community Engagement Session will be led by Schmitz Consulting Group, a three-person team that the BID contracted with, who will provide a 5-Year Strategic Plan for the BID Board to consider incorporating into its 2023-27 Operation Plan.

Schmitz Consulting Group will focus on four priority areas with Community Engagement Session attendees, including: Downtown Sun Prairie events, beautification efforts, and recruitment and retention of businesses; branding/sense of place; transportation and parking; and future development.

The Community Engagement Session is one of several research opportunities that the Schmitz Consulting Group has employed to gather information about the current state of, and expectations for Downtown Sun Prairie.

Other engagement sessions have included focus groups for downtown business and property owners, City of Sun Prairie staff, public officials, and other community members that have been involved in or are knowledgeable about Business Improvement District committees and activities.

Schmitz Consulting Group plans to present a final 5-Year Strategic Plan document to the Business Improvement District Board on Aug. 18, 2022.

Please rsvp or direct questions about the Community Engagement Session to: Downtown@CityofSunPrairie.com

The Downtown Sun Prairie BID’s mission is to support the development, improvement, and promotion of the downtown area for the economic benefit of all businesses within the district as well as the general social and economic benefit of the people of the City of Sun Prairie and its visitors.

Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie; Instagram at: downtown_sunprairie; or visit the webpages on the City of Sun Prairie’s website for more information about activities, events, and announcements: https://downtownsunprairiewi.com/ .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Bid#The Bid Board#Downtown Sun Prairie#City Of Sun Prairie
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
72
Followers
122
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy