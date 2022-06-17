Business Improvement District to host June 28 community engagement session at The Loft at 132

The Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District invites you to participate in a Community Engagement Session from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 28 at the Loft at 132, located at 132 Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie.

Pizza from Glass Nickel Pizza in downtown Sun Prairie will be provided.

The Community Engagement Session will be led by Schmitz Consulting Group, a three-person team that the BID contracted with, who will provide a 5-Year Strategic Plan for the BID Board to consider incorporating into its 2023-27 Operation Plan.

Schmitz Consulting Group will focus on four priority areas with Community Engagement Session attendees, including: Downtown Sun Prairie events, beautification efforts, and recruitment and retention of businesses; branding/sense of place; transportation and parking; and future development.

The Community Engagement Session is one of several research opportunities that the Schmitz Consulting Group has employed to gather information about the current state of, and expectations for Downtown Sun Prairie.

Other engagement sessions have included focus groups for downtown business and property owners, City of Sun Prairie staff, public officials, and other community members that have been involved in or are knowledgeable about Business Improvement District committees and activities.

Schmitz Consulting Group plans to present a final 5-Year Strategic Plan document to the Business Improvement District Board on Aug. 18, 2022.

Please rsvp or direct questions about the Community Engagement Session to: Downtown@CityofSunPrairie.com

The Downtown Sun Prairie BID’s mission is to support the development, improvement, and promotion of the downtown area for the economic benefit of all businesses within the district as well as the general social and economic benefit of the people of the City of Sun Prairie and its visitors.

Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie; Instagram at: downtown_sunprairie; or visit the webpages on the City of Sun Prairie’s website for more information about activities, events, and announcements: https://downtownsunprairiewi.com/ .