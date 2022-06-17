ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Deidre DeJear names Eric Van Lancker as running mate for Iowa governor's race

By Ian Richardson and Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

Democrat Deidre DeJear has selected Eric Van Lancker as her running mate in her bid to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds this November.

Van Lancker, 53, is the auditor of Clinton County. He ran unsuccessfully this year for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, receiving 28% of the vote among Democratic primary voters. In his primary campaign, Van Lancker emphasized his connections to rural Iowans, including those in Republican counties.

“From voting rights and education to housing, broadband, and health care, Iowans are ready for a team who will deliver and put their needs first," Van Lancker said in a statement. "I am ready to take my experience to the Capitol and be a strategic partner to Deidre’s expansive vision for our great state.”

DeJear and Van Lancker are expected to appear together for the first time Saturday at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention. Later, they'll hold a 7 p.m. rally at Des Moines' Roosevelt High School.

"I know that he will make a skilled lieutenant governor and I trust his deep commitment to putting Iowans first in all decisions," DeJear said in a statement to the Des Moines Register. "He understands the growing challenges of small communities across the state."

Van Lancker is a Cedar Rapids native who graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in communications. He is married to Tanya Van Lancker, a teacher, and they have two adult children, Caitlyn and Jackson.

Van Lancker was first elected as Clinton County auditor in 2008. Before that, he worked in journalism for more than a decade. He also worked in marketing for a nonprofit agency and at the city of Clinton in sewer maintenance and solid waste collection.

In a Des Moines Register voter survey , Van Lancker stressed that he won reelection in Clinton County the same years as former President Donald Trump won the county.

DeJear, a Des Moines small-business owner, announced her candidacy in August 2021. She has emphasized issues such as economic development, health care and environmental justice as she seeks to become the first Democrat to serve as Iowa governor in 12 years.

If DeJear wins, she would be the first Black Iowan elected to statewide office.

DeJear previously ran for secretary of state in 2018, losing to incumbent Republican Paul Pate .

Neither DeJear nor Reynolds faced an opponent for her party's nomination during last week's primary election. Reynolds' running mate is Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

Both DeJear and Reynolds are now turning their focus to the general election.

Reynolds is doing so with a war chest that's well over 11 times the size of DeJear's. She had $4.8 million in the bank , versus DeJear's $418,000 , according to campaign finance reports filed before the June 7 primary.

Quarterly fundraising numbers for the two gubernatorial candidates showed a less drastic difference over the past few months , though DeJear still trailed Reynolds. Reynolds raised $1.28 million from January to mid-May, versus DeJear's $740,000.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that concluded in March showed DeJear trailing Reynolds by 8 percentage points among likely voters . The numbers at the time showed DeJear continued to have low name recognition in the state, with fewer than a third of Iowans knowing her well enough to rate their feelings about her.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, in a statement, called DeJear and Van Lancker 'radical.'

"DeJear is a radical Democrat with extreme positions on taxes, Voter ID, and law enforcement. Eric Van Lancker fits right in," he said. "The Liberal DeJear-Van Lancker ticket would be dangerous for Iowa's families, taxpayers, parents, and farmers. Together they are all hat and no cattle."

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com , at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Democrat Deidre DeJear names Eric Van Lancker as running mate for Iowa governor's race

kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment

Five people have applied to succeed the lone remaining Democrat-appointed justice of the Iowa Supreme Court — Justice Brent Appel, who is required by law to retire this year because of his age. The Iowa Judicial Branch on Monday announced the following applicants: — Timothy Gartin, an Ames attorney, city council member and Iowa State […] The post Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
Reason.com

School Choice Is a Smart Political Move

Fans of educational freedom in Iowa are doing a victory lap after school choice advocates cleaned up in GOP primaries. The results are a win for those who want families to decide where and how their children learn, and also point to a positive strategy in an otherwise toxic political environment. Amid a storm of stupid culture-war memes and finger-pointing, proposals for charter schools, homeschool freedom, education savings accounts, and vouchers are upbeat and attractive alternatives.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC school district wins $3.7 million grant from Iowa

The Davenport Community School District was awarded a $3.7-million competitive state grant earlier this month. It’s part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. This...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

How to slow the spread of invasive species in Iowa this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans gear up to spend the next few months enjoying warm weather and exploring the outdoors, the chance of invasive species spreading is on the rise. Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that June is Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa. With over 17 million visits to Iowa parks last year and even higher turnout predicted for 2022, awareness about best practices concerning invasive species is important, said State Tourism Manager Amy Ziegler.
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
