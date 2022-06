June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence. In a 7-2 vote, the court reversed a ruling by the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va., that originally allowed prosecutors to tack on an additional five to 10 years onto sentences for people convicted of using a gun in an attempted robbery.

