Lake Norman Elks provide support for animal shelter

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 17, 2022) – There will be an exhibit of vintage and antique clothing at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum through Sunday, July 31st. On the main floor, the display features a suit worn by Mrs. O. J. (Alice) Corpening (shown on seated mannequin), the wedding gown of Mrs. Don (Joyce) Kirkpatrick (not shown in the photos), and other beautiful garments, including a wedding gown that is over 100 years old. On the second floor are a variety of military and emergency services uniforms, including the Navy uniform worn by Thomas Capshaw, a native of Granite Falls, who processed the first photos from the lunar landing and worked on the space shuttle program.

GRANITE FALLS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO