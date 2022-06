The Oregon State Beavers were proud to announce that two of their athletes have been named First-Team All Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton have both been honored. Hjerpe and Melton were both previously honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Hjerpe finished the season with an 11-2 record and an ERA of 2.53. He held batters to a .180 batting average allowing 67 hits through 103 1/3 innings. Hjerpe led the nation in strike-outs with 161. Melton batted .360 with 17 home runs and 22 doubles and drove in 83 runs which was a single season record shared with former Beaver Adley Rutschman.

