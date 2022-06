ATLANTA — Wandrea' "Shaye" Moss is among the three Georgians testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington. She has been asked to testify before the committee to speak to her personal experience during the 2020 election in Georgia, in which she became one of the central fixations of 2020 election fraud conspiracies and then endured an immense harassment campaign.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO