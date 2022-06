The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s decision that cleared a senior living provider of wrongdoing that occurred under a previous community owner. The estate of a deceased resident of an Ona, WV, long-term care community now operated by Canonsburg, PA-based Paramount Senior Living sued the provider for medical malpractice, claiming that the resident died as a result of wrongdoing, including substandard care. The alleged wrongful death, however, took place when Passage Midland Meadows Operations still operated the West Virginia building. At the time, the property was owned by real estate investment trust Welltower, which was not a party in the lawsuit, according to court records.

