Click here to read the full article. City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group’s 2022 Spirit of Life Gala will feature a performance by singer-songwriter Jack Johnson. The gala will take place Oct. 27, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles — the first after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. As previously announced, Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers Monte and Avery Lipman will be honored with the prestigious Spirit of Life Award at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO