Umpqua, OR

UMPQUA PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT REDUCES FARES EFFECTIVE JULY FIRST

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Umpqua Public Transportation District will reduce fares on all services effective July 1st. District General Manager Cheryl Cheas said, “At a time when the price of gas is rising at an astronomical rate, the increased cost of living hits our low-income and rural...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

P3 HEALTH PARTNERS HOLDING OPEN HOUSE

P3 Health Partners are holding an open house event at its Medical Group Stephens Clinic on Wednesday. Seniors are encouraged to attend and meet the P3 Oregon healthcare team, and tour the clinic. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. those attending...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UPTD SEEKING CANDIDATES FOR BOARD VACANCY

Umpqua Public Transportation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its Board of Directors. A release said the person appointed will serve the reminder of a term, which expires in June of 2023. Mark Hendershott resigned from the board effective June 8th. The Board of Directors is...
UMPQUA, OR
kezi.com

Eugene renter protection hearing to be held

EUGENE, Ore. -- A public hearing about renter protections in Eugene is planned for tomorrow, June 20, at 5:30 p.m., where the public can comment on a draft ordinance during the meeting. The ordinance would establish a host of protections for renters in Eugene. Those protections would include support services...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Airport District, June 20

This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold a Budget Hearing for the 2022/23 fiscal year budget, followed by a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. These meetings will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meetings may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.20.22

Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton with an update on the grand opening Wednesday night for their new building on the non-profit campus near Costco. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 20 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY CHARTER REVIEW COMMITTEE TO HOLD FIRST MEETING

The Roseburg City Charter Review Committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The group includes councilors Andrea Zielinski, Sheri Moothart and Bob Cotterell, along with citizen members Mike Baker, Sheila Cox and Jeffery Weller. The committee has been tasked with evaluating the current document, which has...
ROSEBURG, OR
#Public Transportation#Fares#Utrans#Umpqua Rides#Paratransit#Ucc
kqennewsradio.com

ADAPT ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

Adapt Integrated Health Care has announced a transition in leadership for its Board of Directors and the addition of new board members. Todd Munsey, who has served on the board for 22 years, has yielded the board chair position as of June 14th, and will continue serving as an active board member. Kelsey Wood, a board member since 2013 and current vice chair, has stepped into the board chair position.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MOTOR OFFICER/HOMELESS LIAISON JOSH CHAVEZ HONORED

Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. The award was given during a special lunch event at RPD on May 27th. At the same time, Police Chief Gary...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUNETEENTH OBSERVED MONDAY

While the holiday fell on Sunday, Juneteenth is being observed Monday. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans after Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. While the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. On June 19, 1865 the army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved black people in that state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth”, by the newly freed people in Texas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

On Edge of Central and South Oregon Coast, Florence's Killer Plants, Aerial Views, Horses

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point, near that mysterious boundary between central Oregon coast and south Oregon coast, Highway 101 becomes much more chock full of attractions than you realize. Trails, horses, wilderness lakes, campgrounds, some particularly strange creatures that pose as plants and extensive ocean panoramas occupy this sublime chunk of highway just north of Florence. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a ways above the beach, north of Florence)
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 20

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 16, 12:19 a.m., No. 8th St. & Fir Ave., “result of traffic stop,” 40-year old Eric Perez arrested on CCSO warrant charging FTA on Driving While Suspended or Revoked, “Perez cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According...
COOS BAY, OR
DeanLand

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PACIFIC CITY, OR

