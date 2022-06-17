ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nickelodeon Recreates Iconic ‘Great Day in Harlem’ Photograph With 54 Black Animation Professionals (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1958, Esquire published “A Great Day in Harlem,” a photo taken by Art Kane of 57 jazz musicians ranging from Thelonious Monk to Coleman Hawkins gathered together on a New York City stoop. In an homage to that historic picture, on June 5, 2022, Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Pictures organized...

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.
Jason Momoa Western ‘The Last Manhunt’ Sells Worldwide Rights to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Featuring a largely Native American ensemble cast, the movie follows the true story of the outlaw Willie Boy. Set in 1909, when a reputed murder sparks a Shakespearean tragedy, Momoa’s Willie accidentally shoots his love interest’s father after a confrontation gone wrong. With President Taft coming to town, a local sheriff leads two Native American trackers seeking justice for their fallen tribal leader.
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Three to Cast

Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell have joined the series as Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan respectively. Goodjohn and Bushnell will appear in recurring guest star roles, while Morton will be a guest star. The trio joins previously announced series lead Walker Scobell as well as recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Variety exclusively reported that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp will all appear in recurring guest roles as well.
Kate Bush in the MCU? Christian Bale Planned ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Dance Scene That Got Cut

Kate Bush is all the rage right now thanks to “Stranger Things 4” featuring “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and the singer’s popularity would’ve extended to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Taika Waititi gone through with plans to include a Bush-inspired dance scene in the film. Christian Bale, who stars in the film as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, recently revealed to Total Film magazine that he worked on a dance scene for the movie that never made it into the filming schedule.
Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
Beyonce Drops Disco-fied New Single, ‘Break My Soul’

Three hours before the announced release time of her new single, Beyonce surprise-dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album “Renaissance,” and it’s the Bey jam fans have been waiting for: A driving dance track co-produced by the “Single Ladies” team of Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, with a plinking, insistent hook, a hot beat and periodic exhortations from Big Freedia.
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Brand Sued for Trademark Infringement

A week after launch, Hailey Bieber’s new beauty venture is under controversy. The model, who debuted her beauty brand Rhode on June 15, is being sued for trademark infringement by Rhode, the L.A. based contemporary apparel brand that focuses on vivid dresses and tops in made-in-India prints that is sold at Net-a-Porter, Saks and other retail accounts, and originally launched in 2014. The brand stated it has dressed celebrities such as Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hillary Duff over the years, and that it is minority co-owned.
'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the day of Austin Butler's final screen test for “Elvis," director Baz Luhrmann threw everything at him. Butler had spent five months building up to that moment, workshopping the role with Luhrmann, doing hair and make-up tests, rehearsing the songs. Against the odds, Butler had emerged as the unlikely favorite to land the role over more established names like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. But it wasn't official yet.
Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show Sets September Premiere Date

The former cohost of “The View,” actress, comedian and Emmy winner is launching her own talk show, which has officially been cleared for national syndication and will premiere on Sept. 12, Variety has learned. More from Variety. The new show, titled “Sherri,” has been cleared in more than...
‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
‘We’re Here’ Uses Drag-tastic Stories to Explore Human Rights Issues

Would you like your social-justice messages delivered with a huge dose of glamour from three world-class drag queens? Then “We’re Here” is for you!. The premise is slyly subversive: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela roll into a small town in a more conservative part of the country, seek out the LGBTQ+ community and allies there to perform in a drag show, drum up publicity for it, then unleash fabulousness into the universe.
ENTERTAINMENT

