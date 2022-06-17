ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify 2 of 3 victims in Alabama school shooting

By Clyde Hughes
 4 days ago
Police gathering at a suburban Birmingham church Thursday evening in response to a shooting that killed two people. Photo courtesy of ABC News

June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities identified the two people killed in a church group meeting Thursday night as an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman attending a potluck dinner at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in suburban Birmingham.Ala.

Walter Rainy, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, died in the latest mass shooting at a house of worship, which came on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

The third shooting victim, who survived, has only been identified by authorities as an 84-year-old female. She remained hospitalized Friday, according to the Vestavia Hills Police.

Capt. Shane Ware said the shooter, a 71-year-old man, occasionally attended the church in Vestavia. He said the man, who was not named, pulled out a gun during the potluck and started shooting.

The suspect was eventually subdued and taken custody after police were called to an active shooter at the church.

"Any past interactions involving this suspect are currently being investigated by numerous agencies,"' Ware said, according to AL.com. "It would premature for me at this time to go into that topic."

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group that tallies gun violence in the country, there have been 231 mass shootings so far this year.

The shooting follows a spate of high-profile mass shootings across the United States that have left scores dead, including 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school late last month.

Comments / 88

newway
3d ago

UPI substituted School for Church in head line . Can't help but think it was on purpose for sensationalism.

Reply(8)
54
myself
3d ago

if you have names of the victims why is there no name of the shooter. That's the name that needs to be out there 🙄

Reply(13)
23
Stephanie Croy
3d ago

So tell us under 21 men do not need certain guns! So now us people 60 and over can’t have a automatic pistol because that will be a assault weapon!!!

Reply(7)
9
