The Mighty Thor: Out of Time has been stealth released ahead of Jane Foster's arrival in Marvel's Avengers on June 28. Marvel's Avengers fans finally have a release date for The Mighty Thor, the game's next character, and first since Spider-Man was added last fall. Of course, Spider-Man was only added to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, so for some, this will be the first new character since Black Panther was added. Unfortunately, we still haven't seen the character in-game yet, despite the release being only a week away, This should change very quickly, but for now, all fans have is The Mighty Thor: Out of Time, a special video that reveals how Jane Foster joined the Avengers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO