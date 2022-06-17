ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T track to be led by Olympic medalist, ACC assistant

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rd4ni_0gE8Ef9Z00

Less than a week after the Duane Ross Era of NC A&T track and field came to an end, the school has found its next leader.

NC A&T has hired three-time Olympian and 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Allen Johnson, as the program’s new director of track and field. Johnson has spent the last six seasons as an assistant track coach at North Carolina State in Raleigh.

“Allen has paid his dues and has earned the opportunity to head an elite track and field program with a rich history like the one at North Carolina A&T,” NC A&T Director or Athletics Earl Hilton said. “When looking for the person who can keep A&T track and field moving forward academically and as a top-10 program nationally with aspirations of winning national championships, it became apparent that coach Johnson was that individual. When alumni, parents and prospective student-athletes meet coach Johnson, they will be impressed with him as a man of character and integrity as well as an outstanding track and field coach. He will make the program about the student-athletes, and I like that.”

Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee



Johnson won gold in the 110m hurdles at the Atlanta Olympics. The Washington, DC native is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, where he won a national title at the 55m hurdles.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to join the North Carolina A&T family, and I look forward to saying ‘Aggie Pride!’ many times,”‘ Johnson said. “I want to thank Chancellor (Harold) Martin and Mr. Hilton for putting tremendous faith in me and my ability to lead this program.

Johnson takes over for Ross, who led NC A&T to new heights in track and field before accepting a job at the University of Tennessee earlier this month.

“I also want to thank Duane Ross for his support. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and continuing the success of North Carolina A&T track and field.”

A&T’s men finished tied for ninth at the recent NCAA Championships — its second consecutive top 10 finish. The women’s program also produced multiple All-Americans. It remains to be seen how much of that talent will remain with NC A&T track or turn pro or follow Ross to Tennessee.

The post NC A&T track to be led by Olympic medalist, ACC assistant appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

4-star recruit commits to Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday. The four-star power...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Football Recruiting target announces Top 3, sets decision date

The UNC football recruiting team is still in the mix for Jamaal Jarrett, as the four-star defensive lineman has narrowed his finalists to three programs. On Sunday afternoon, four-star defensive lineman prospect Jamaal Jarrett announced his three finalists in his recruitment process. Fortunately for the UNC football recruiting team, they...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
The Lima News

Yingst closes out HS career with national title

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Perry’s Brady Yingst has been checking off boxes this year. This past fall, Yingst won the Division III state title in cross country. This past winter, Yingst won state titles at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC) indoor meet in both the 800 (1:58.44) and 1,600 (4:18.26).
GREENSBORO, NC
amateurgolf.com

Poole crowned the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Champion

After four days of stroke play, Kenan Poole of Raleigh, N.C. secured the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship title after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Ryan O’Neil of Waxhaw, N.C. Poole started the week in a four-way tie for first with Davis Womble...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Johnson
Person
Duane Ross
FOX8 News

Twin sisters graduate top of their class in Alamance County

GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — As twins, Hannah and Sarah Graham are used to sharing things. Sarah is the oldest by 10 minutes. “Yeah. I’m a little bossy,” Sarah said. But her sister, Hannah counters with “a lot bossy!” One thing they didn’t expect, is that they would be sharing the graduation stage for Southern Alamance […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes on PBS cooking show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting this week, you can watch a Winston-Salem woman compete in a nationally televised cooking competition. The PBS show “Great American Recipe” premieres Friday night June 24. The show producers chose Bambi Daniels after discovering her posts about food on her Instagram page. They invited her to compete against nine other […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T State University#Olympics#Track And Field#Washington Dc#Acc#Nc A T#The North Carolina A T
Channelocity

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
wcti12.com

Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police officers said they arrested 23-year-old Marissa Carter on one count of Felony Sex Act with a Student and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. Detectives started investigating after they received a tip about the coach who is an employee of Burlington Christian Academy. Investigators believe one student is involved, but no others. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
BURLINGTON, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy