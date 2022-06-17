ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 5

By CBS Miami
 5 days ago

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel.

The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country.

A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

