House fire breaks out early Friday

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville and area firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire Friday.

It happened near Market and North State streets. Westville Fire Assistant Chief Mark Ames II said fire was coming through the roof prior to crews arriving. They were able to get the fire under control in around an hour.

Those living in the house were able to get out. They are safe, according to Ames.

The assistant chief said they believe the fire started in the attached garage. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is looking into the cause.

With feelings of relief that no one was hurt in this fire, Ames also wanted to relay gratitude for his community. He said the Ladies Auxiliary group and Burger King in Tilton supplied breakfast for the 32 crewmembers on scene.

