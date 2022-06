Year in and year out, we watch law firm after law firm and legal department after legal department pay lip service to their commitment to diversity in the legal profession, with promises to recruit, retain, and promote more minority attorneys. If there’s ever going to be any real change in the legal industry, diversity has to be more than just a buzzword — it must be a priority at every law firm and legal department. Now, with the assistance of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), things may finally be moving in the right direction.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO