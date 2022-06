It is not always necessary that a photo that looks beautiful has to be technically “correct” as well. The settings could be slightly off and the image could still come out looking visually pleasing. Take for instance the following image taken by photographer Chris Robinson. If you really peep at the details, you will see a few technical “faults”. We do not know if it was intentional. But in spite of that, the image does look quite pleasing:

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO