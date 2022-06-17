ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee deputy arrested, fired for stalking ex-girlfriend: MCSO

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County deputy was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Deputy William Fickey, 27, stalked his ex-girlfriend while on deployment with the U.S. Army Reserves, contacting her despite him knowing she wanted to be left alone.

On June 13, the woman’s mother told MCSO of the situation. Investigators learned from the victim and her family that Fickey dated her from March 2019 to October 2021.

The victim told deputies they broke up because the relationship was “unhealthy,” according to the sheriff’s office. After the break up, Fickey would continue contacting her in a variety of ways and even threatened her, investigators said.

“Fickey did not respect the wishes of this victim, he ignored her numerous requests to leave her alone, and as a result, he willingly broke the law,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement. “His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not acceptable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff’s office said Fickey was fired after his arrest. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in January 2020 and worked as a bailiff before going on deployment.

A criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation are underway, according to deputies.

