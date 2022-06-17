ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC announces COVID vaccination plan for children 6 months and older

By Kathy Carvajal
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - New York City could begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months and older as early as June 22, announced city officials Friday. The vaccination plan is pending final guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Beginning June 21, parents and guardians can...

