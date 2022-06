Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DUI last Monday morning not only threw AEW plans up in the air but also had a major effect on AAA and its main event for TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, where Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy were scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico. So who would it wind up being? The long-lost Hardy brother who happened to look a whole lot like a certain Johnny Elite. That would be because it was Johnny Elite, or should I say Johnny “Hardy.”

