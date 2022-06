DANBURY — July Miliano was inspired to seek a position on the school board after she read in The News-Times that some had called for the board to become more diverse. “So I said why not?” said Miliano, a mother of three who immigrated with her husband to the United States from the Dominican Republic in her early 20s. “This is something important, and it’s something I’m always interested in, helping my community.”

