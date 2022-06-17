ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Art League Best in Show Award goes to Robert Bruce Weston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth Art League recently presented its Best in Show Award to local artist Robert Bruce Weston for his marquetry work in the 49th Annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition, which continues through Sunday, July 17. His “Rear Windowseat with Magrittes” took the top honor among some stiff...

Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Love Creek students hold Spanish immersion showcase

Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bonita Lynne Wilson, lifelong animal lover

Bonita “Bonnie” Lynne Wilson, 75, of Milton passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bonnie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Arthur M. & Ina S. Wilson. She attended the Institute of Notre Dame H.S. and UMBC, and received her master of social work from UMBC.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Snickerdoodle Muffins & Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Calling all our muffins lovers… let the smell of sweet cinnamon lead you straight to us!. Deliciously moist, delectable & straight outta the oven! Friday never tasted so good especially paired. with MJ’s NEW Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

IV Nutrition Now opens its doors in Rehoboth Beach

A new establishment aimed at promoting optimal health and wellness is open at 36993 Rehoboth Ave. Extended, Rehoboth Beach. IV Nutrition Now offers vitamins and nutrients administered via IV or injection. Its comprehensive services include free consultations with licensed medical staff, a pre-therapy assessment and review of medical history to ensure safety, physician-grade supplements and availability of wellness lab panels. All services are tailored to each individual client based on specific health goals and areas of concern.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
capemayvibe.com

Over the last week, we've gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrie…

Over the last week, we’ve gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrier island beaches throughout our area. Most of these have been Laughing Gulls (pictured here) or either Common or Forster’s Terns – species that nest directly on the beaches or on the ground in nearby marshes, tucked into the marsh grass.
CAPE MAY, NJ

