According to the Town of Vail, anti-vehicle barriers are being credited for preventing a suspected drunk driver from plowing into pedestrians at the GoPro Games on June 9. Vail Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance near the Mountain Haus in Vail Village. Upon arriving at the scene, police found that bystanders were working to prevent a 51-year-old Breckenridge resident who was behind the wheel of a Volvo sedan from leaving the scene. According to witnesses, the driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle, leaving the scene of that accident to drive toward a busy pedestrian area. At that point, the driver nearly struck multiple groups of people before stopping at the anti-vehicle barrier.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO