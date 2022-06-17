ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Like a revolving door’: Rep. Morelle hosts gun violence press conference

By Hailie Higgins, Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Auo9i_0gE8BA5n00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Representative Joe Morelle held a press conference outlining solutions for bringing down Rochester’s record-high homicide rate on Friday afternoon.

During the conference, Rep. Morelle called for a collaborative, inter-agency approach between local and federal government and law enforcement offices.

There have been 31 homicides in Rochester since January 1, 2022, according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal . That number averages out to about one death every ten days.

83% of those deaths are due to gun violence.

“Gun violence is a multidimensional problem that requires a multidimensional solution,” Rep. Morelle said. “There is no simple fix or one-fits-all approach.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Morelle and Monroe County Sherriff Todd Baxter traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate for national tools to combat gun trafficking and commercial gun thefts.

“This isn’t about Second Amendment questions — it’s about regulations of literally millions of guns in the United States that trade hands every year,” Rep. Morelle said. He argued that the ability for police agencies to share information and data on gun trafficking is critical, yet currently unavailable.

Last year broke records as Rochester’s deadliest with 79 homicide victims, and local leaders have been working hard to avoid repeating that in 2022.

Rochester community working to change the pace of violence in 2022

During the conference, Morelle said that the vast majority of guns in New York come from out of state, highlighting the need for a national approach to end gun violence.

“We’ll continue to talk to people in congress, in Washington, across the county — I’ll talk to anyone who will listen,” Rep. Morelle said. “It is now the leading cause of death among children in the United States […] We should be, as a country, embarrassed. We should be ashamed. We should do everything we can to protect our children, and it’s not happening.”

The conference took place outside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building on State Street.

“I think the challenge has been a lack of emphasis by the Department of Justice to make it certain that there is communication between federal, state and local,” Rep. Morelle said. “But it all comes down to federal prosecution. We are like a revolving door right now — that has to stop.”

La’Ron Singletary, Morelle’s opponent, was critical of the timing of his response.

“As a former police chief, we worked with federal prosecutors and agencies and we were successful, but again, where was Morelle’s voice in 2020 when we had the biggest defund the police movement,” Singletary said. “When I was the police chief I never got a phone call from Joe Morelle.”

You can watch the full video of the press conference here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

John Streber
4d ago

Morelle you just don’t get it !!!!! Your policies you enforce is what got us here in the first place !!!! BAIL REFORM AND DEFUND OUR POLICE FORCE !!!!!! Rochester would like to know how you are convicted of 8 felonies and they are all dropped to community service !!! GO SINGLETARY !!!!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Congressman Joe Morelle calls for federal intervention to address gun violence across Rochester community

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHEC) — Congressman Joe Morelle called on the United States Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to take immediate action to address the surge in gun violence in Rochester. Rep. Morelle urged collaboration across all levels of government and outlined steps the Department of Justice must take to protect families in the Rochester community.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
WIBX 950

Insane High-Speed Chase In Rochester, New York Goes Viral WATCH

This video has been viewed over 5 million times and after you watch it once, there is a good chance you will want to see it again. A Ring door camera appears to have captured the moment that a car being chased, crashes and flips and the people inside somehow get out through the windshield and try to run away! Multiple police units follow and you can even see a K-9 officer in the mix as well.
FingerLakes1

Rochester woman arrested for misuse of public assistance

Police arrested a Rochester woman following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah Clymo, 47, of Rochester for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that in May 2021, Clymo knowingly used another person’s benefit card without authorization....
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Second Amendment#Violent Crime#Politics Federal
spectrumlocalnews.com

Historian explores Wayne County's link to Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth has become more widely celebrated in recent years, after becoming a federal holiday in 2021. But the holiday also has a little-known connection to the Finger Lakes region. That’s what local historian Bruce Farrington has been working to change. For the last four years, he studied the history of...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man faces weapons charges after Hawley Street standoff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 28-year-old is facing weapons charges after police said he was involved in a standoff at Hawley Street near Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday. Patrick Boyd was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to Monroe County Jail. The Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
spectrumlocalnews.com

MSCO: Search to resume Monday for person missing on Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The search for a missing boater in Lake Ontario will resume on Monday after being called off Sunday night due to rough waters. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies, including the MCSO Parks and Marine Unit, Coast Guard, state police, Rochester police and Royal Canadian Air Force, have been searching for the individual after they were reported missing shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Developers eye large downtown parking lot for five-story apartment building

A five-story apartment building for lower-income and recently homeless residents soon could replace an expansive parking lot on the west edge of downtown Rochester. The demand for such housing is great. “The gap between people's income and the cost of housing is not getting better,” said David Cleghorn, who is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

FBI investigates attack at CompassCare and other pro-life pregnancy centers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The FBI is investigating attacks at CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo and other pro-life pregnancy centers. Earlier in June, the president of CompassCare said the Buffalo location was deliberately set on fire, vandalized, and had its windows broken. Police are investigating the damage as arson. The incident led to increased security at other CompassCare locations, including in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans and Fisher's president announce "St. John Fisher University"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Mayor Malik Evans praised St. John Fisher College as a beacon of opportunity and education in the Rochester community, as the institution prepares to change its destination to "university". The name will change to St. John Fisher University on July 1. The school's president, Gerard...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy