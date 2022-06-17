Clyburn: 7 years after Emanuel massacre, we must close the 'Charleston loophole'
By JAMES CLYBURN
The Post and Courier
4 days ago
As a student and teacher of history, I adhere to George Santayana’s admonition that, “If we fail to learn the lessons of history, we are condemned to repeat them.” If we had heeded the lessons of past tragedies at Columbine High School in 1999, Virginia Tech in 2007 and Sandy Hook...
Early voting for South Carolina's party primary runoffs starts June 22 and will go through June 25, meaning voters have only three days to cast their ballots for races facing a round two. The actual runoff date is June 28. The two statewide races still to be determined will draw...
COLUMBIA — The S.C. highway department is using roughly $600 million approved by legislators to speed up the widening of rural stretches of interstates 26 and 95 that are critical to South Carolina's economy. Drivers who travel between Charleston and Columbia will be the biggest beneficiaries with the entire...
When it comes to preserving and protecting old cemeteries — particularly African American burial grounds that never had many monuments and have seen what few monuments existed erode or vanish over time — we always seem to be playing catch-up. The only time anything seems to happen is when fresh land clearing or construction work infringes on an unmarked cemetery, most often by accident, and there are news stories, mitigation plans and eventually some sort of temporary resolution. Then we move on until the next one.
Sean Brock’s innovative chef’s table at McCrady’s was for years one of Charleston’s most coveted seats, as the celebrity chef and his team dazzled diners with course after course of gastronomical excellence. During this time, other local chefs found success serving the prix fixe meal —...
The Charleston Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony June 18 for the nine firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire 15 years ago. The gathering was at Charleston 9 Memorial Park, which was established on the 2.5-acre site of the former furniture outlet. 1 of 15.
A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
An annual ranking of performance at 370 ports worldwide puts South Carolina's among the most well-run among large U.S. waterfronts, but far below its counterparts in other parts of the globe. The Port of Charleston finished No. 130 in the Container Port Performance Index compiled in late May by the...
BRYANT, Janie Chavis, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GARDNER, Carol C., 79, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. McADORY, Ruth Myatt, 91, of James Island died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
A Baltimore developer will break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the Charleston City Market. Landmark Partners is expected to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the city's French Quarter neighborhood.
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District officials have spared no expense when it comes to keeping students safe. The district has spent millions since 2016 to make county school facilities as safe as possible, said Alan Walters, the district’s executive director for safety and risk management, and those efforts are ongoing.
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce presented Sgt. Steve Kudron with the Mount Pleasant Police Department the First Responder Award. Kudron responded to a juvenile's 911 call after suffering self-inflicted and life threatening wounds. Because of Kudron's swift actions, the juvenile was transported to the hospital and his life was saved.
SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The start of fiscal 2023 will bring a new chief executive and higher salaries to the State Ports Authority, an expected return to normal for cargo moving through the Port of Charleston and wild swings in the agency's budget figures, according to a presentation the port operator's board of directors heard Tuesday.
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County elected officials have given early approval to an ordinance that would place a moratorium on larger residential developments in unincorporated areas, reacting in part to a recent high-profile zoning dispute. The proposed changes, in effect, would reverse the approval process for certain projects while...
It was the last thing charter boat Captain John Ward was expecting when he took a family from North Carolina out for a two-hour shark fishing trip off Kiawah Island. Ward set out rods so the youngsters could battle sharks, and they had tangled with three different shark species — a bonnethead, a blacktip and an Atlantic sharpnose — when one of the rods bent sharply and an explosion of water occurred behind the boat. A tarpon had picked up the bait. Seconds later a second tarpon was on the line.
North Charleston resident Gabe Hogan was one of the millions of Americans who saw an increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for Hogan, who has battled major depressive disorder since he was a teenager, the pandemic just made an already...
Voters in Mount Pleasant might have a chance to decide on a recreation referendum to improve specific recreation projects in the Town. At the June 14 town council meeting, councilmembers discussed the proposed tax millage increase. The proposed millage increase is four mills. An increase of one mill is equal...
