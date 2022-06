A recent shooting, bank thefts, and now an incident involving a knife has Temple, Texas residents wondering what is driving the rise in violence and crime. While no one was injured during the latest incident, it's still incredibly disturbing. While the sun was still up Saturday evening, a man on the 2000 block of Airport Road had his bike stolen after another man threatened him with a knife, according to a press release from the Temple Police Department.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO